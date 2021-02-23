Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 9:51AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle is

expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total

snow accumulations of over 6 inches possible.

* WHERE…El Paso and Huerfano Counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch,

from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle is expected to create icy roads and

hazardous travel conditions during the Wednesday morning

commute. Heavy snow accumulations will impact the tail end of

the Wednesday evening commute and the Thursday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.