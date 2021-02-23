Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 9:51AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont and Pueblo Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

*ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Pueblo County, only the western portion

of the county is expected to be impacted by freezing drizzle.

Pueblo city is not expected to see impacts.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.