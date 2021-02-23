Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 4:15AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle is
expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of over 6 inches is possible.
* WHERE…El Paso and Huerfano Counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch,
from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle is expected to create icy roads and
hazardous travel conditions during the Wednesday morning
commute. Heavy snow accumulations will impact the tail end of
the Wednesday evening commute and the Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments