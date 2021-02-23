Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 4:15AM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing drizzle is expected to create icy roads and
hazardous travel conditions during the Wednesday morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Pueblo County, only the western portion
of the county is expected to be impacted by freezing drizzle.
Pueblo city is not expected to see impacts.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments