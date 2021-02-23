Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:08PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…The southern Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, Pikes

Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.