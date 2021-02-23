Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:08PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…The southern Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, Pikes
Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
