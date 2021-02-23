Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:08PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory from 11 PM tonight
until 11 AM Wednesday, freezing drizzle is expected. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory from 5 PM Wednesday until 11 AM
Thursday, snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County and Pueblo County.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Winter Weather
Advisory, from 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.