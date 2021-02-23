Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:08PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory from 11 PM tonight

until 11 AM Wednesday, freezing drizzle is expected. For the

second Winter Weather Advisory from 5 PM Wednesday until 11 AM

Thursday, snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County and Pueblo County.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Winter Weather

Advisory, from 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.