Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:08PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect

from 11 PM tonight until 11 AM Wednesday, freezing drizzle is

expected. For the second Winter Weather Advisory in effect from

5 PM Wednesday until 11 AM Thursday, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts

possible.

* WHERE…El Paso County, and Huerfano County.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM tonight

until 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Winter Weather

Advisory, from 5 PM Wednesday until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.