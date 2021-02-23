Red Flag Warning issued February 23 at 3:10PM MST until February 23 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 PM today for gusty

winds, low humidity, and dry fuels for fire weather zones 222,

and 226 through 230 which includes El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo and

Huerfano Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228 and

229.

* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.