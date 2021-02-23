Red Flag Warning issued February 23 at 11:13AM MST until February 23 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 PM today for gusty
winds, low humidity, and dry fuels for fire weather zones 222, and
226 through 230 which includes El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo and
Huerfano Counties…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 6 PM MST this evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228 and
229.
* Winds…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
