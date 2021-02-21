Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 1:09AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
Snow developing along the I-25 corridor south of Rye through
Walsenburg to Trinidad, will continue to increase in coverage and
intensity early this morning. Periods of light to moderate,
briefly heavy, snow is expected. Locations under the heavier snow
can expect roads to become snow covered with significantly
reduced visibility. Snow amounts will vary, but some locations can
expect to receive one to three inches of snow, before this snow
diminishes by around the 4 am time frame. Those traveling in this
location early this morning should use caution, and be prepared
for hazardous driving conditions.
