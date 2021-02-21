Special Weather Statement issued February 21 at 1:09AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Snow developing along the I-25 corridor south of Rye through

Walsenburg to Trinidad, will continue to increase in coverage and

intensity early this morning. Periods of light to moderate,

briefly heavy, snow is expected. Locations under the heavier snow

can expect roads to become snow covered with significantly

reduced visibility. Snow amounts will vary, but some locations can

expect to receive one to three inches of snow, before this snow

diminishes by around the 4 am time frame. Those traveling in this

location early this morning should use caution, and be prepared

for hazardous driving conditions.