Dense Fog Advisory issued February 19 at 3:49AM MST until February 19 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility one to two miles in dense fog.

* WHERE…Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County, Colorado
Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso County/Rampart Range Below
7400 Feet and Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing fog with localized slick
conditions are also possible.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

