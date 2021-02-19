Dense Fog Advisory issued February 19 at 3:49AM MST until February 19 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one to two miles in dense fog.

* WHERE…Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County, Colorado

Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso County/Rampart Range Below

7400 Feet and Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing fog with localized slick

conditions are also possible.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.