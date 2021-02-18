Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:46AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow was decreasing this morning and is expected to come

to an end most areas around sunrise. If out and about this

morning, plan for slick and icy roads.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet,

Wet Mountains, Huerfano County, and Western Las Animas County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow packed roads

will make for hazardous travel conditions for the morning

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.