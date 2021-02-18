Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:46AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow was ending early this morning in and around the

Pikes Peak region. However, roadways across all of the Pikes

Peak region are snowpacked and icy. Please leave plenty of time

to get where you need to go this morning.

* WHERE…Teller and El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow packed roads

will make for a hazardous morning commute.

Slow down and use extreme caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.