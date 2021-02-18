Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 3:46AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow was decreasing early this morning and is expected to
come to an end around sunrise. However, roadways will be
snowpacked and slippery.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.