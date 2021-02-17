Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:17AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet,
Wet Mountains above 6300 Feet, East Huerfano County, and
Western Las Animas County.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments