Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:50PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet,

Wet Mountains, Huerfano County, and Western Las Animas County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.