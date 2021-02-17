Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:50PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, highest along and west of the I-25 corridor.

* WHERE…Teller and El Paso Counties. The heaviest snow in El

Paso County will likely occur over the western half of the

county.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.