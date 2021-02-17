Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 11:54PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet,
Wet Mountains, Huerfano County, and Western Las Animas County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow packed roads
will make for hazardous travel conditions for the morning
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.