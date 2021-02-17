Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 4:17AM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

County.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.