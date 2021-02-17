Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 3:50PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on icy and snow packed roads. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.