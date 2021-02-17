Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 3:33PM MST until February 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.