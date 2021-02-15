Wind Chill Warning issued February 15 at 3:48AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this

morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.