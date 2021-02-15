Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 3:48AM MST until February 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
