Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet, the
Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and eastern Fremont
County, and central Chaffee County below 9000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.