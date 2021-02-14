Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont county.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.