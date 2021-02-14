Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow
expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, and
Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.