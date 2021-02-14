Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 11:03AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three
inches.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet, the
Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and eastern Fremont
County, and central Chaffee County below 9000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.