Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 feet and
the eastern Sawatch mountains above 11000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.