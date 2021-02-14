Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Periods of snow with

additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. For the Wind Chill

Warning for tonight, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind

chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory for

today, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below

zero.

* WHERE…Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas

Vicinity/Bent County, Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County and

Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this

morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 11 AM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM

MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.