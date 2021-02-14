Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 11:03AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to
three inches.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 feet and
the eastern Sawatch mountains above 11000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.