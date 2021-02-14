Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 5:58PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE…El Paso, Crowley, Otero, eastern Las Animas, Kiowa,
Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.