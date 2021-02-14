Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected tonight. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory for today, very
cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity/Otero County and
Eastern Las Animas County Counties.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
11 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM
MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
