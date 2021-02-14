Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected tonight. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory for today, very

cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity/Otero County and

Eastern Las Animas County Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to

11 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM

MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.