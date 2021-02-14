Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 11:03AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the

Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low

as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity/Otero

County and Crowley County.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to

11 AM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.