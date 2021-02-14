Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 4:02AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, Periods of snow with
additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. For the Wind Chill
Warning for tonight, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory for
today, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE…Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas
Vicinity/Bent County, Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County and
Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 11 AM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM
MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.