Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 11:03AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity/Otero
County and Crowley County.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
11 AM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM MST
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.