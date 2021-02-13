Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 9:37PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches

over the mountains, and generally 4 to 6 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet, the Wet

Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and eastern Fremont County,

and central Chaffee County below 9000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin

in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.