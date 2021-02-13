Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 9:37PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, and
Crowley Counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Sunday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.