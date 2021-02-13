Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 9:37PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, and

Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Sunday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.