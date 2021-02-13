Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the

Wet Mountain Valley and eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin

in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.