Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
