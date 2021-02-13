Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold

wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

