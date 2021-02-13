Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below

zero.

* WHERE…The Interstate 25 corridor and portions of the eastern

plains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.