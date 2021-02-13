Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE…Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas
Vicinity/Bent County, Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County and
Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
