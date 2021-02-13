Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:26PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and

Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.