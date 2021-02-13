Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:26PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and
Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills
as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
