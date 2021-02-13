Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:26PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11
inches.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 Feet, the
Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills
as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.