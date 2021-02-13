Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 9:37PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 14

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 feet and the

eastern Sawatch mountains above 11000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold

wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.