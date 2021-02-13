Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 9:37PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below

zero.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Sunday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.