Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 12:09PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
