Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 3:55AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE…The Interstate 25 corridor and portions of the eastern
plains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.