Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 3:55AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below

zero.

* WHERE…Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County, Las Animas

Vicinity/Bent County, Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County and

Springfield Vicinity/Baca County Counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 10 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.