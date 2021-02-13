Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 2:26PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.