Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 2:26PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher
amounts possible. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST Sunday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.